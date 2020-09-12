Beenie Man mourns mother’s passing

Condolences continue to flood social media platforms for Beenie Man and his family following the passing of his mother, Mama Lileth.

Beenie Man’s mother who suffered a stroke in July died on Thursday, September 10 at the hospital.

Fans from all over the world, and members of the entertainment fraternity, including fellow dancehall heavyweight Bounty Killa, Sean Paul, CharlyBlack, Chino McGregor, Lisa Hyper, and Romeich, as well as international celebs Swizz Beatz and Busta Rhymes have joined in sharing their deepest condolences to Beenie Man.

Beenie Man’s daughter, Desha, of Ding Dong’s Ravers Crew, first shared the news of her grandmother’s passing with a heartfelt video tribute on Instagram Thursday.

Meanwhile, Beenie Man has since removed all his social media posts.