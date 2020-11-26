Over one hundred schools inspected and deemed ready for reopening

Education Minister, Fayval Williams says the Health Ministry has inspected 109 schools and has rated them satisfactory for reopening. This, as various assessments are being conducted in preparation for the phased reopening of the nation’s schools, come next year.

Mrs Williams notes that the first two weeks of the pilot face-to-face teaching programme has shown it will take time for a smooth reopening of the schools. To ensure that the process runs in a timely and effective manner, the Education Minister says her ministry is in dialogue with school officials to ensure all is ready for next year.

She was speaking during Wednesday’s virtual post-cabinet briefing.