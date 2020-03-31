2019-2020 Red Stripe National Premier  Football League looks all set to be re- worked

by March 31st, 2020

The  2019-2020  season  of  the  Red  Stripe  National  Premier  Football  league  looks  all  set  to  be  completed  before  the  start  of  the  next  season.

At  meeting  of  the  board  of  the  premier  league  clubs  association  last  evening  it  is  understood  that  the  parties  were  reported  to  be  leaning  towards  a  completion  of  the  current  season  before  the  start  of  another.

The  current  season  which  has  four  rounds  of  matches  remaining  in the  preliminary  round   is  currently  suspended  ……….another  victim  of  the  coronavirus,  ……….covid-19  pandemic..