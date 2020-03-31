2019-2020 Red Stripe National Premier  Football League looks all set to be re- worked

The 2019-2020 season of the Red Stripe National Premier Football league looks all set to be completed before the start of the next season.

At meeting of the board of the premier league clubs association last evening it is understood that the parties were reported to be leaning towards a completion of the current season before the start of another.

The current season which has four rounds of matches remaining in the preliminary round is currently suspended ……….another victim of the coronavirus, ……….covid-19 pandemic..