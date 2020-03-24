2020 Caribbean Premier League T/20 competition could still be played

There is a possibility the upcoming season of the Caribbean Premier League T/20 competition could still be played.

This with the organizers of the tournament saying they are waiting to see how events unfold.

The CPL in a statement said in light of recent media reports and as the effects of the covid-19 virus impacts people around the world….there has been understandable speculation with regard to the upcoming Caribbean Premier League season which is scheduled to take place from august 19 to September 26.

It goes on to say…..the CPL has been in constant communication with its medical advisors and cricket West Indies in recent weeks…..and at present there has been no discussion about moving the event.

According to the CPL……it’s too early to make such a decision….but it adds……this is an evolving situation and they are carefully watching how events unfold in the Caribbean and around the world.

The release further states at present the CPL team is planning for the tournament to take place as scheduled whilst also looking at alternative plans should they be needed.

The CPL in ending says quote….our thoughts at this time are with the many CPL fans, players and staff from around the world who have been impacted by this crisis and we hope that they and their families stay safe and healthy.