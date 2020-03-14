21 Cuban nurses to arrive March 24 to assist with Covid-19 patients

The first twenty-one of one hundred specialist nurses from Cuba will arrive in the island on March 24, to assist with efforts in the fight against the Novel Corona virus.

The nurses will man Intensive Care Units.

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton says the ministry is also in dialogue with retired Jamaican nurses to have them brought back into the health system.

There are 8 confirmed Covid-19 cases and several suspected cases being monitored by the authorities.

Meantime, Dr Tufton says the Health Ministry has lost some of its protective gear through theft.

Items to include masks were stolen from the Kingston Public Hospital.

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton.