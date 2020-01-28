5 hospitalised following explosion at Villa Road Primary

Five persons remain hospitalised, following an explosion, and fire, at the Villa Road primary and junior high school in Manchester, this morning.

The five are three members of the canteen staff (one male and two females) and two male employees of cooking gas company Petcom.

No student was injured.

According to the school’s board chairman, Trevor Heaven, at about 10 o’ clock liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was being delivered to the school when there was an explosion.

Students and teachers were evacuated to a nearby property.

Classes were then suspended.

One parent, Gillian Henry told Irie FM News that she received a call from her daughter’s teacher to pick up her child immediately as classes were suspended for the day.

Discussions are to be had with the Education Ministry on when classes will resume.

In the meantime, the canteen is out of operation.

Two vehicles belonging to teachers were also damaged.

The ministry also provided counsellors today.

Investigations continue.