8 Residents of 7 and 8 Miles Bull Bay, St Andrew showing Covid-19 symptoms

The Health Ministry says it has traced more than 30 persons in Bull Bay, St Andrew, who came in contact with patient zero- the first person who was confirmed with the Novel Corona virus.

Of that number, eight persons are showing Covid-19 symptoms.

Yesterday the government placed the communities of 7 and 8 Miles in Bull Bay under quarantine for 14 day, restricting movement.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-Mckenzie says the communities have expressed concern about the spread of the virus.

She says the aim of the authorities is to protect and educate the residents during the 2 week quarantine period.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-Mckenzie.

Food packages, water and medicine will be provided to community members during the period.