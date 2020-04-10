Jamaica’s 3,000m steeplechase commonwealth games champion Aisha Praught-Leer says the world rankings will be a mess.

Praught-Leer was responding to World Athletics Olympic qualification decision which prevents competitors from securing a qualifying time before December 2020.

The new rule follows Tokyo 2020 being moved to 2021 because of the covid-19 outbreak, and means results achieved before December will not count towards either Olympic places or the world rankings.

Praught-Leer posted a thread on twitter where she spoke about the financial problems that may come from the decision, for athletes who rely on qualifying times to make sponsorship deals.

Many athletes have already qualified for the Olympics, given the qualification period began on either January 1 or may 1 of 2019 depending on the event.

Praught-Leer is among some of the world’s most recognised athletes who have responded to world athletics’ new Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualification system.

2017 world steeplechase champion Emma Coburn is also one of many to question the decision and was joined by her American steeplechase compatriot Evan Jager in her disappointment.