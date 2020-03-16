Alkaline postpones New Rules

The COVID-19 outbreak has forced dancehall deejay Alkaline to postpone the third staging of his New Rules Festival.

The entertainer who was initially hopeful that the event slated for April 25 could go on as planned, in a press release through his New Era Production said, “Since our last statement, this situation has evolved drastically. We are aware of the impact this virus has worldwide especially to the creative industry.”

The release further states, “With several festivals being postponed worldwide, we understand the gravity of the situation and as such we will be making contributions to the fight of the COVID-19 Virus in Jamaica through the Alkaline Foundation.”

According to the press release, tickets purchased are still valid.

Meanwhile, a new date for New Rules has not yet been announced. However, according to the statement from Alkaline’s New Era Production, His team is presently consulting with advisers regarding the best date to host the event based on the predictions by medical experts on when this unforeseen virus will be contained.

A launch for New Rules was slated to take place on March 25.