Annotto Bay Hospital investigating sudden death of medical intern

The Annotto Bay Hospital in St. Mary is investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a Junior Doctor who collapsed and died while working at the facility, yesterday (August 12).

The young doctor was said to be weeks into his internship.

There have been recent concerns about the shortage of medical doctors in health facilities.

President of the Jamaica Medical Doctors Association, Dr. Elon Thompson in offering his condolences says it is his understanding that the young doctor, was healthy and such an investigation to determine what led to his death is necessary.

He notes that the job of doctors can be extremely stressful.