Best of the Best organizers pull the plug amid COVID-19 pandemic

The 14th annual Best of the Best music festival which was slated to take place over the Memorial Weekend in Miami, Florida, has been cancelled for 2020.

In a statement posted on their official social media pages, the organizers stated that due to the coronavirus pandemic, and very few signs of the virus abating, it has become extremely difficult to predict when life as we know it will resume, therefore they have decided to pull the plug on their event, with a rescheduled date set for Sunday, May 30, 2021.

Dubbed North America’s largest Caribbean music festival, the 14th staging of Best of the Best was expected to commemorate the year of the women 2020, with several female entertainers billed early including Koffee, Spice, Tanya Stephens, Shenseea, Lady G, and soca singer Alison Hinds.

The organizers of the Best of the Best music festival, have also assured fans that all tickets already purchased, will be honored in 2021.