Bounty Foundation to assist reggae veteran Junior Byles

Dancehall heavyweight Bounty Killer through his Bounty Killer Foundation is making a cash donation to veteran entertainer Junior Byles.

72-year Junior Byles who has been ill for some time is currently battling prostate cancer. Bounty Killer’s donation is to help offset medical expenses.

An official handing-over of the funds is slated to take place in Kingston on Thursday.

Bounty Killer through his Bounty Foundation has made several charitable donations to the Victoria Jubilee, and Kingston Public Hospitals.

Recently, Bounty Killer attended a Violence Against Women forum where he spoke openly about his abusive past, admitting that even after 10 years, the consequences of his actions still linger.

The veteran dancehall deejay also said that he feels the need to always share his story whenever he gets the chance because domestic violence continues to spiral out of control.

Bounty Killer also used the platform to urge the audience to “talk it out or walk it out.” He also encouraged spouses to pay attention to the actions of their significant others, noting that “the wrong person will never do the right thing.”