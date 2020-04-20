Buju Banton to perform for BET’s COVID-19 relief show

The Gargamel, Buju Banton, will be featured as one of the special performers for BET’s, Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Effort on Wednesday.

The BET special to be simulcast around the world on BET, BET Her, and BET international channels, will not only feature key performances, but will also include segments with talents from the UK, France, and South Africa, as a way to highlight how different parts of the globe have been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. According to the producers of the show, the hope is to combat the racial disparities of the pandemic, which has been harming the financial health of Black Americans.

Buju Banton joins a line up which includes, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Usher, Jhene Aiko, and an all-star gospel performance featuring Kirk Franklin, Kelly Price, and Fantasia among others. Influential celebrities, Idris Elba, Ciara, Chance the Rapper, Tiffany Haddish, and DJ Khaled are also slated to make appearances throughout the show.

BET’s ‘Saving Our Selves COVID-19 Relief Effort’, hosted by Kelly Rowland, Terrence J, Regina Hall, and Anthony Anderson, will air this Wednesday, April 22, at 8 pm eastern, 7 pm Jamaican time across all BET network channels.