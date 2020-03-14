Bull Bay Community quarantined for 14 days

The Bull Bay community in St Andrew has been placed under quarantine for 14 day.

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton says the decision was taken based on information that persons in the community were experiencing symptoms, indicating community exposure.

And two of the eight confirmed covid-19 cases, relate to persons who had close contact with the first patient who tested positive for the virus.

That patient was reportedly staying in bull bay.

Dr Tufton says this was sufficient to raise the risk level to a community transmission potential.

The security forces have been deployed to the community of bull bay to minimize movement.

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, ODPEM, the Health and local government ministries, as well as other agencies will provide support.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness explained that the situation will not be treated as a curfew.

