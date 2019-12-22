Carlo Ancelotti will start his new role as manager of Everton on Monday

by December 21st, 2019

Carlo Ancelotti will start his new role as manager of Everton on Monday.

Ancelotti’s lawyers were at former club Napoli on Thursday to finalise pay-off terms.

Everton held talks with Ancelotti on Monday in London’s Mayfair, where majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has a house, and the move would go down as the biggest managerial appointment in the club’s history, as well as a massive show of ambition.

Moshiri considered a number of options ranging from Vitor Pereira to former manager David Moyes and Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe.

But appointing Ancelotti, a three-time Champions League winner, is something Moshiri viewed as a game-changer and the Italian will be rewarded with a long-term contract.

Ancelotti will have his son, Davide, as his assistant on the coaching staff and there will also be a place for Ferguson. The Scot was placed in charge in a caretaker capacity after Marco Silva's sacking on December 5.

He has since overseen a revival, with a win against Chelsea followed by a draw at Manchester United, although Everton crashed out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, losing to Leicester on penalties after a 2-2 draw.