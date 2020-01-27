Cause of the helicopter crash that killed basketball star Kobe Bryant …..being probed

US investigators are working to determine the causes of the helicopter crash that killed basketball star and legend Kobe Bryant in California on Sunday.

There were no survivors from the crash which happened in foggy weather and investigators are expected to focus on this and on any mechanical failures that may have occurred.

Nine people died in the crash, including Bryant’s daughter, Gianna .

Tributes from fans and public figures have been pouring in from around the world and in the US fans could be seen congregating at the makeshift memorial for the player in front of the Lakers’ stadium at the staples center in Los Angeles. ‎

Investigators from the federal aviation administration (FAA) and the national transportation safety board (NTSB) are gathering in the area to launch separate crash investigations.

The federal agency has a team of about 20 people in la and will work with the FAA, the helicopters’ manufacturer and the company that made its engine.

The FBI is helping the NTSB’S staff document the scene, which is standard procedure, it added.