Chaotic scenes in Spanish Town on second shopping day for lock-down residents

Mayor of Spanish Town Norman Scott has described as chaotic the shopping situation in the Old Capital.

He says there are extremely long lines at wholesales, remittance companies, and pharmacies, as well as traffic congestion.

Mayor Scott says it appears persons do not understand the surname system which has been implemented to prevent crowding, as the St Catherine residents conduct their shopping under the lock-down.

The government had indicated that pregnant women, the disabled, and persons 65 years and older would be allowed to go out for the essentials of life, from 8 a.m to 10 a.m, today.

People with surnames Q to Z, would go at 8 a.m to 1:30 p.m, persons with surnames A to H would venture out, between 1:30 and 3:30 pm, and surnames beginning I to P, 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Mayor Scott laments that the system does not seem to be working, as persons are not observing social distancing.

The Spanish town mayor is calling on Prime Minister Andrew Holness to extend the time permitted for residents of the parish to do their shopping.

