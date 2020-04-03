Christopher Martin preps for Virtual Benefit Concert

Christopher Martin has joined forces with Restaurants of Jamaica (ROJ), KFC, and VP Records for an at-home concert to aid Jamaica’s health sector during the fight against COVID-19.

This event will be broadcasted live on the VP Records YouTube channel.

Set for Sunday, April 5, at 7 pm EST on VP Records YouTube channel, ROJ has vowed to support the charity during the concert. To keep with social distancing orders, Christopher Martin will perform from his home with a keyboard player.

This live stream performance will be the official launch of Jamaica’s COVID-19 fundraising efforts.

During Christopher Martin’s performance, Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Sports and Gender Affairs, Olivia Babsy Grange will introduce and announce the Telethon Jamaica which will take place on Sunday, April 12. She will also announce the fundraising link that can be accessed to donate.

In hopes to raise 10 million dollars in COVID-19 efforts, the telethon will feature top Jamaican artists performing from their home. The full lineup will be announced soon.