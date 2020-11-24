Counselling provided for family and community following triple murder

Counselling and support are being provided for the community and the family of three people shot dead in Tryall Heights St Catherine on Sunday.

The father of the two children who were murdered is distraught over the loss of his two daughters. The two children 6-year-old Mishane McFarlane and 10-year-old Christina Macfarlane, were murdered alongside their 81-year old grandmother, Icylyn McFarlane.

Councillor for the Lauriston Division Keisha Lewis who has been in the community since Sunday told IRIE FM News that support is being provided for the father, who is devastated over the loss of the children who he raised on his own since they were babies.

Councillor Lewis said counselling is also being provided for extended family members and the community members, who played a major role in the lives of the children.

In the meantime, councillor Lewis who has called for increased patrols in the community noted that while there has been a commitment for increased police presence, the details have not yet been finalized.