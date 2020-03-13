COVID-19 forces Jamaica Carnival postponement

Organizers of the Jamaica Carnival have announced the postponement of its road parade following the increase of COVID-19 cases locally.

Originally scheduled for Sunday, April 19, the Jamaica Carnival has been moved to Sunday, October 25.

The announcement was made today by Kamal Bankay, Chairman of the Carnival in Jamaica stakeholders committee. Bankay also indicated that costumes and other items linked to carnival bands will still be valid.

The latest event to be postponed as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak is the Love and Harmony Cruise that was slated to sail next month. Organizers made the announcement today following a meeting with the Celebrity X cruise line.

The government this week has strongly discouraged public gatherings.

Currently, Jamaica has eight confirmed Coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, there’s a ban on travel, to and from France, Spain, and Germany, in addition to China, Italy, South Korea, Singapore, and Iran.