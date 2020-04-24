COVID-19 grant payout to start on April 30

Persons, who have applied for grants under the government’s $10 billion COVID -19 relief programme, are to start receiving their grants by April 30.

This, as the government has commenced verification activities for the Compassionate grant category, and the Supporting Employees with Transfer of Cash (SET Cash) grant, which together account for more than 90% of total applications.

Minister of Finance, Dr. Nigel Clarke said beginning today (April 24, 2020) individuals will be notified of the status of their applications via text message or email.

Dr. Clarke is reminding citizens that employed persons are not eligible for compassionate grants.

He added that for those seeking to benefit from the SET Cash programme, their former employers must upload a P45 form to the tax administration website to verify employment.

The Minister added that persons can track their applications online using their tax registration number (TRN) and confirmation numbers.

In the meantime, he noted that payment for other grant categories will begin in early May.