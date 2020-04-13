Curtly Ambrose commends Cricket West Indies in bringing back past players

Antiguan fast bowling legend, Sir Curtly Ambrose, has applauded Cricket West Indies for the efforts made in bringing a number of former players back into the fold following what he has called the previous board’s acrimonious relationship with a number of senior cricketers in the past.

The former West Indies and Leeward Islands player, pointed to a move by the Ricky Skerritt led administration to heal old wounds with senior players like Kieron pollard and Dwayne Bravo after taking office in 2019, as a“ good thing.

Cricket West Indies before Ricky Skerritt’s tenure has had major issues with players and the board and a lot of players just didn’t want to represent the West Indies because of issues.

Pollard replaced Jason Holder as captian of both the ODI and T20 squads while bravo came out of retirement last year to represent the region’s T/20 squad.

As for his opinion on skerritt’s first year in office, the former fast bowler said it will take many more years of good governance to right the many wrongs affecting West Indies cricket.

In March 2019, Skerritt was elected as the president of cricket West Indies, along with his running mate, Dr. Kishore Shallow as vice president when they defeated The incumbents president Dave Cameron and vice president Emmanuel Nanthan by margins of 8-4 in a secret ballot.