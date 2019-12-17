D’Angel “Spread A Little Love” to Mustard Seed Home

Dancehall deejay D’Angel has continued her goodwill venture for this Christmas season, with the hosting of her ‘Spread A Little Love’ Christmas treat, at the Mustard Seed Home in Spanish Town, St. Catherine.

Earlier today, D’Angel took to her official Instagram page, to share a short video of the initiative, while thanking her sponsors who helped to make the venture a success.

Two weeks ago, D’Angel and her son Marco-Dean kicked off their ‘Spread a Little Love’ Christmas drive, when they conducted a pre-Christmas shopping for a needy man, they had previously encountered on the streets.

Through her D’Angel Foundation, D’Angel and her son Marco-Dean will continue their ‘Spread a Little Love’ drive throughout the month of December.