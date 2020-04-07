Drake hints at PopCaan collab on IG

Canadian rapper Drake on Monday night previewed what may be the first official collaboration between the rap star and dancehall deejay Popcaan.

On an Instagram live session with one of his OVO sound members, OVO Mark, Drake in previewing a number of new music, and collaborations, and teasing talks of his upcoming album, shared the track ‘All I Need’ which features Popcaan on a smooth R&B and hip-hop beat.

Popcaan who officially joined Drake’s OVO record label in 2019, as a signed artist, had developed a long-standing friendship with the Canadian rapper but is yet to officially appear on any record collaboration with the rapper.

Drake and Popcaan have been connecting since 2013, ever since the two linked up on one of Popcaan’s tour of Canada. It’s evident that their relationship has grown way pass just business and is now on the level of mutual friendship.