Dwayne Bravo can act as a mentor to boost West Indies’ bowling

Dwayne Bravo can act as a mentor to boost West Indies’ death bowling after earning a recall for their Twenty20 international series against Ireland, according to lead selector Roger Harper.

The veteran all-rounder announced he was coming out of international retirement for T/20s last December in the Hope of playing at the T20 World Cup in Australia this year.

Bravo last represented the ‘Windies against Pakistan in September 2016 and has 1,142 runs and 52 wickets in 66 T20is.

Speaking on Bravo’s recall, Harper said it was his work with the ball that was key in the decision.

Jason Holder is rested for the three-match series, while all-rounder Rovman Powell is recalled.

The full squad reads….. Kieron Pollard Captain Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Lendl Simmons, Hayden Walsh Jr. and Kesrick Williams.