Dylan Davis selected to represent the Jamaica Crocs

17 year old Dylan Davis of the Mona titan’s rugby football club has been selected to represent the Jamaica Crocs 7sf or the first time as a senior when they travel to South America for the World Challenger series next week Tuesday.

The former Norman Manley high student and currently a student at the Caribbean Maritime University will earn his spurs on the 12 day/2 tournament event in Chile and Uruguay, where he will be competing alongside fellow locals Mikel Facey and Oshane Edie.

Jamaica have been drawn with Hong Kong, Papua new guinea and Colombia in the first tournament to be held in Vinadel Mar, Chile on February 15 and 16 before heading to Montevideo for round 2 of the challenger series February 22 and 23.

Stakes are high for the Crocs as the top 8 finishers in the series will be featured in the prestigious Hong Kong 7s qualifiers in April.