Edu Min disburses funds to schools to buy sanitizers

The Education Ministry says, funds to purchase hand sanitizers and other materials, were uploaded to the accounts of schools, yesterday.

This, as the ministry continues efforts, to help schools shore-up their preparations, to reduce the spread of communicable diseases, to include the new coronavirus.

A statement from the ministry says, an initial payment of $30,000 was made to primary schools with populations below 950, and $50,000 for those with more students, will be augmented based on an assessment of their needs.

Each high school will also be provided with $50,000.

Meantime, minister with responsibility for the education, Karl Samuda, says the ministry is continuing its dialogue with internet service providers and other stakeholders, to determine how best to make education material available to students, in the event that there is an outbreak of the corona virus (Covid-19) which may require schools to be closed.

Mr. Samuda says teams from the ministry’s curriculum unit are preparing online learning kits, for uploads on the education ministry’s website.

PEP practice booklets and PEP camp workbooks, are being prepared for electronic distribution, to support continued preparation for the national exams for students at the primary level.