Elephant Man still being investigated despite apology

Despite his apology, dancehall deejay Elephant Man is still being investigated by the Jamaican police following the deejays false declaration to immigration, following his return to the country this week.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) tells Music News that the matter involving the dancehall deejay is still being investigated.

Meanwhile, dancehall deejay Mr. Vegas has called Elephant Man selfish. Vegas who has never been shy about speaking his mind used his official social media platform to weigh-in on the matter.

Ele, who first denied the accusations was dragged online by many social media users, some of whom labeled his actions irresponsible.

Elephant Man who has self quarantined, has since apologized to the people of Jamaica for what he called a “misunderstanding” over whether he made a false declaration.

Currently, in Jamaica, there’s a ban on travel, to and from France, Spain, and Germany, in addition to China, Italy, South Korea, Singapore, Iran, and the United Kingdom.