According to a new report, the English football league are planning to return to action on June 6 in order to complete their 2019/20 season.

The premier league and EFL are both currently indefinitely suspended until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak.

But according to a report by Espn, the EFL has penciled in June 6 as a return date for competitive league action for the championship, league one and league two.

The EFL will also allow clubs to hold an initial three-week mini pre-season starting on May 16 for its players, according to the report.

Just last week a letter was sent by the EFL to its clubs claiming it will need around 56 days to complete the current campaign and also advised them that the 2019/20 season will probably be concluded behind closed doors.

Clubs in Germany’s Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 have been allowed to return to training over the last week, ahead of plans for games to take place behind closed doors from early May.