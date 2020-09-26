Entertainers celebrate Vybz Kartel’s Privy Council victory

Bounty Killer, PopCaan, Demarco, Squash, and Busta Rhymes are some of the entertainers showing love and respect to Vybz Kartel following news that the ‘World Boss’ was granted leave by the Jamaican Court of Appeal to take the appeal of his murder conviction to the England-based Privy Council.

On Instagram, Bounty Killer wrote, “God over all things youth, he never sleeps.” While PopCaan wrote, “Azim the G.”

The legal teams representing Vybz Kartel and Shawn Storm, along with their two co-accused, now have 90 days in which to prepare and dispatch their appeal files to the Privy Council for their consideration.

They have been granted the appeal to challenge how evidence was collected and whether it breached the Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms.

Vybz Kartel is currently serving a life sentence for the 2011 murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams. If Kartel’s legal team is unable to reverse the decision at the Privy Council, the Gaza Boss will have to wait until 2046 before he’s eligible for parole.