Entertainers rally to raise funds for the homeless

Reggae and dancehall entertainers Beenie Man and Richie Stephens, along with gospel singer Kevin Downswell, are lending their voices to help raise funds for the rebuilding of the Good Shepherd Home for the homeless, in Kingston.

The entertainers under the guidance of the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange (JSSE), have all used their social media platforms to plead with their thousands of followers to donate, and have posted videos sharing information about about how persons can donate to the worthy cause.

In August 2019, over 50 mentally ill, and physically challenged homeless men who sought shelter at the nonprofit home, operated by Missionaries of the Poor in Kingston, were displaced by a fire.