Epidemiologist says fear of COVID-19 is limiting the number of tests being done

National Epidemiologist, Dr. Karen Webster-Kerr, has indicated that fears expressed by healthcare workers have affected the number of tests being conducted for COVID-19.

Dr. Webster-Kerr notes that Jamaica has the capacity to test for the virus, but the fear of being exposed has limited the number of samples being obtained.

She adds that efforts are being made to expand the outreach of collecting samples for testing.

Meanwhile, Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton warns that stigma is emerging as the number one threat to the COVID-19 response.