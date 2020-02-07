Exco Lexi scores another JUNO nomination

Five-time Juno winner, Exco Levi has scored another JUNO nomination for the 2020 Reggae Recording of the Year.

The Jamaican reggae singer who is nominated for Wah Gwaan is vying for the 2020 Reggae Recording of the Year along with musician Jay Douglas for Jah Children, Toronto’s singer-songwriter and guitarist, Lyndon John X with The Warning Track, Petraa for Never Broken, and Storry for Another Man.

Exco Levi tells Music News it’s a great feeling.

Exco Levi first won the Juno Award for Reggae Recording of the year in 2012. He also won Junos for “Storms of Life” in 2013, and “Strive” in 2014. He won a fourth Juno Award for 2015’s “Welcome the King” and in 2017, he won a fifth Juno Award for his reggae song “Siren”.

Canadian pop singer-songwriter Alessia Cara is slated to host the 49th annual Juno Awards on March 15; she also leads the pack with six nominations.

The Junos hand out awards in a range of genres as well as for video, album art, engineer, producer, and songwriter.