Face to face teaching gets underway today

Sixteen of the seventeen schools which were selected to participate in the Ministry of Education’s pilot face-to-face teaching programme began classes today (November 10).

The ministry says one institution – the Yallahs High school will begin classes tomorrow, because of flooding on the school grounds.

The originally scheduled start for the pilot was delayed yesterday due to inclement weather across the island.

The education ministry says assessments and feedback from the other schools indicate that the physical plants are ready for classes and arrangements are in place to help students, teachers, and other staff observe the health protocols mandated by the ministry of health to mitigate against the possible spread of covid-19.

The 17 selected schools participating in the pilot are from the parishes of St. Thomas, St. Ann, St. James, St. Elizabeth, Clarendon, Manchester, Westmoreland, and Portland.

They include the Steer Town Primary and Junior High school in St. Ann, Somerton All Age and Infant in St. James, Mile Gully Primary school in Manchester, and Kemps Hill High school in Clarendon.