Finance Ministry working to fix glitches on Covid We Care grants website

The Finance Ministry is encouraging persons who are experiencing challenges with their online application for the care grants to keep trying.

This as efforts are being made to rectify some glitches with the website.

Several persons have complained on social media that they are unable to complete the online application process, citing various issues, such as no match for TRN and unrecognised occupation field.

In response to queries from Irie FM News, the finance ministry noted that from time to time some persons may experience challenges, and that it is best they try at another time.

The ministry said the applications are being accepted until June, therefore with the exception of Best Cash and Set Cash, persons do not have to rush to apply now.

Persons with questions should contact the ministry via email info@wecareja.com or call 888-4we-care/888-493-2273 or (876) 932-4732.

For those who have been successful, applicants should have received confirmation reference numbers, which they will use to check on the status of their applications.

The ministry reiterated that payments should be received within 30 days of applying.

Over 70,000 persons have already applied.