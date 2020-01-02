Firefighter is first road fatality for the New Year

The first road fatality was recorded for the New Year when a firefighter was killed in a traffic accident, last night.

He has been identified as 34-year-old Sheldon Henry, of St. Johns Road, who was attached to the Old Harbour fire station, in St. Catherine.

Reports are that about 11:30 last night, Mr. Henry was driving his car on the McCooks Pen main road in St. Catherine after completing his shift when he became involved in a three-vehicle accident.

He was pronounced dead at the Spanish Town Hospital.

Reports to Irie FM News are that a policeman was also injured in the crash.

Local Government Minister Desmond Mckenzie in a statement today expressed sadness at the tragic passing of firefighter henry.

The Minister says Henry was in the prime of his life at the age of 34, and already, had over 7 years of experience as a firefighter, having joined the brigade in 2012.

Mr. Mckenzie notes that this is a painful experience for the JFB family and for him as minister adding that just about this time last year, another firefighter died in a motor vehicle accident.

In expressing profound condolences to firefighter Henry’s colleagues at the Old Harbour Fire Station, his family, and his friends, the Local Government Minister said he lived a life of value and service, and his loss is being strongly felt.

He is assuring that the Ministry stands with them now, and will do so in the days ahead.