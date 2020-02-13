First isolated Jamaican patient tests negative for coronavirus

The Health and Wellness Ministry is awaiting the results from two samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing for the novel coronavirus.

The Ministry revealed today that test results for the first patient who was placed in isolation came back negative for the virus.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor Mckenzie says, the patient will now be discharged.

Meantime, another Jamaican has been placed in isolation.

Dr. Bisasor Mckenzie says this individual arrived at the Sangster International Airport in St. James on Tuesday.

With the discharge of the first person, two people remain in isolation.

The ministry is reminding the public, that the quarantine and isolation procedures are in place, to detect and investigate early, all persons who may have been exposed, to the coronavirus.

It urges infection prevention precautions, such as, frequent hand washing; coughing and sneezing in tissue and discarding it, as well as, avoiding contact with ill persons.

Additionally, persons who are having flu-like symptoms must stay-away from other persons, to prevent the spread of the infection.