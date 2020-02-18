First leg of Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise cancelled

Organizers of Welcome To Jamrock have cancelled the November 30 – December 5 leg of its 2020 Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise.

Music News was informed by a representative of the Welcome To Jamrock Cruise that only the first leg of the cruise was cancelled.

According to a statement released by Jamrock Productions and Rose Tours, the cruise is cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances beyond their control.

While being tight-lipped about what the actual cause is, the statement further reads, “passengers who were booked on November 30 sailing will be refunded in full to the credit card(s) used to make their payment.” The statement continues, “Refunds will be processed the week of February 17 – 21st and take approximately 7-10 business days to be credited back to their account.”

Meanwhile, social media has been flooded with mixed comments. On Instagram, one social media user said: “I think that all of us who booked the cruise deserved a better explanation than unforeseen circumstances.” Another said, “one love we all will continue to celebrate reggae. Love, respect, captain Damian Marley.” While another said, “the Independence Of The Seas is booked to go to Mexico those dates. Somebody dropped the ball.” While others believe that the Coronavirus was the cause of the cancellation.

Nonetheless, Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise sailing December 5-10 2020 will continue as planned.