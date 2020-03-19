Foreign Affairs Ministry says Employee at Consulate General in New York tests positive for Covid-19

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade says one of its employees at the Consulate General in New York tested positive for the Covid-19 virus Wednesday Morning.

Foreign Affairs Minister Senator Kamina Johnson Smith says she is a locally recruited member of staff, born in Jamaica, but a naturalized US citizen, and is receiving treatment within the US public health system. She says she has approved immediate closure for sanitization of the office, and home quarantine of all staff for 14 days.

Ms. Johnson-Smith explains that the Consul-General Alsion Roach-Wilson was managing the circumstances effectively, ensuring that all appropriate arrangements are made.

The minister says in addition to the overseas missions which had closed consular services to the public on Monday, all others would now be fully closed to the public with rostered duty and work from home where possible. The ministry statement says the permanent secretary is communicating with heads of mission to ensure they act appropriately in their circumstances, and that the relevant notices are posted for their public’s awareness.