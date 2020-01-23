Former Concacaf President Jack Warner still fighting extradition case

The battle for extradition of former Fifa Vice president and Concacaf president Jack Warner has taken another delaying step.

This as the Trinidadian was given final approval to challenge the extradition proceedings against him at the Privy Council, the final appellate court in London.

In 2016 the authority to proceed with the extradition to the US of Warner who is wanted on various counts of corruption, graft, bribery and money laundering as part of the Fifagate indictments, was signed in 2016 by Trinidad and Tobago attorney general Faris Al-Rawi.

Warner challenged the legality of the extradition act, and the treaty signed between Trinidad and the US.

In June 2019, the court of appeal dismissed his judicial review claim, but stayed the extradition proceedings so Warner could seek permission to argue his case at the Privy Council.

Warner is on bail of $2.5 million in Trinidad and although banned by Fifa, is believed, to have given his backing to the new Trinidad and Tobago FA, many of whose leading lights were officials when Warner was in his pomp.