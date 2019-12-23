Former West Indies wicketkeeper Courtney Browne suffers serious injuries in accident

Former West Indies wicketkeeper Courtney Browne suffered serious injuries including a broken leg in a motor vehicle mishap in which a man died in Barbados yesterday.

Browne reportedly suffered a broken leg after the car he was travelling in collided with another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle died in the accident while Browne and his wife, Tricia, who complained of chest and back pains, were taken to hospital.

Browne represented the West Indies in 20 test matches between 1995 and 2005.

He was also the chairman of the selection committee of cricket West Indies until earlier this year .