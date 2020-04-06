Former WI test captain Ramnaresh Sarwan praises Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt

by April 6th, 2020

Former West Indies test captain Ramnaresh Sarwan, has praised Cricket West Indies President, Ricky Skerritt, for making the “hard decisions” since coming to office a year ago, and wants to see him continue the roll-out of his agenda.

Sarwan said when he Skerrit came into office cricket west indies (CWI) had mounting financial challenges but so far Sarwan said, the president has been doing a good job, especially making some hard but necessary decisions.

Skerritt took a controversial decisions within a month of assuming the presidency, axing then West Indies men’s head coach Richard Pybus and his staff, and replacing the entire selection panel at all levels in a bold shake-up.

Sarwan was one of the former test players asked by CWI to work with the men’s side as a consultant, when he helped with preparation for the tour of Ireland last May, is also hopeful that the regional domestic championship could be improved along with the facilities.