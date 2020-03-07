Game in the balance as 21 wickets fall on third day between Scorpions and Volcanoes

A total of 21 wickets fell on a topsy-turvy day to at the Grenada National Stadium where the Jamaica Scorpions and Windward Islands Volcanoes are engaged in an intense 7th round battle in the Cricket West Indies Regional Four Day Championship.

The Scorpions having dismissed the Volcanoes for 217, for a lead of 164 on today’s third day of the contest, were blown away for just 60 to set the home team an overall target of 225.

Jamie Merchant (19) and Marquino Mindley (10) were the only Scorpions batsmen into double figures, as Ryan John grabbed 4-26, Kenneth Dember 3-9 and Preston McSween 3-23 to do the damage for the home team.

The Volcanoes in response stumbled to 51 for 3 at stumps with Andre Fletcher on 8 and Sunil Ambris not out on 2.

Patrick Harty (2-7) was the top Scorpions bowler while Mindley ended with 1-10 to add to his first innings 4-48.

Scores: Jamaica Scorpions 381 and 60 all out, Windward Islands Volcanoes 51 for 3.

Over at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy home team Trinidad and Tobago Red Force batting in their second innings reached 343 for 9 at stumps for a lead of 322 runs against top of the table Barbados Pride who were dismissed for 260 in their first innings.

Scores: T&T Red Force 239 and 343 for 9, Barbados Pride 260.

At Providence, Leeward Islands Hurricanes closed the day on 355 for 7 in response to 261 made by defending champions Guyana Jaguars.

Montcin Hodge (98), Amir Jangoo (90) and Jahmar Hamilton (67) were the top batsmen. Veersammy Permaul led the Jaguars with three wickets while giving up 88 runs.