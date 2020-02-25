Gayle, Cottrell & Kohli named for Asia XI vs World XI matches

Jamaica and West Indies star Chris Gayle has been included in a World XI that will face an Asia XI in a two–match T20 International series in Dhaka next month.

The match is part of the nationwide celebrations to mark the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, often referred to as the father of the nation.

Jamaican pacer Sheldon Cottrell, West Indies white ball captain Kieron Pollard and Trinidadian opener Nicholas Pooran have also been named in the World XIsquad that’s completed by Alex Hales, Faf du Plessis, Brendan Taylor, Jonny Bairstow, Lungi Ngidi, Andrew Tye and Mitchell McClenaghan

India’s captain Virat Kohli is likely to be available for one match for the Asia XI. Kohli is among six Indian players named in the Asia XI side, with KL Rahul also slated for a one-match appearance. Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami have been included for both the matches.

No Pakistan player has been included as they will be busy in the Pakistan Super League.

Tentative squads

Asia XI: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mahmudullah

World XI: Alex Hales, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Nicholas Pooran, Brendan Taylor, Jonny Bairstow, Kieron Pollard, Sheldon Cottrell, Lungi Ngidi, Andrew Tye, Mitchell McClenaghan