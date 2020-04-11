Fifa president Gianni Infantino has warned against re-starting soccer too early amid the Coronavirus Pandemic, telling Fifa’s 211 member associations on Good Friday that such behaviour would be irresponsible.

Soccer around the world has come to a standstill with domestic leagues on hold and major tournaments such as euro 2020 and the Copa America postponed for one year.

Infantino said no match, no competition, no league is worth risking a single human life, adding that it would be more than irresponsible to force competitions to resume if things are not 100 per cent safe

Meanwhile, discussions are being held around the world over when and how to re-start the season while in some countries there are disagreements over whether players should face pay cuts.

Infantino reiterated that Fifa was assessing the financial impact of the stoppage so it could prepare the right response.