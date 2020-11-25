Government considering amendment to COVID protocols for funerals

The government is considering making slight amendments to the COVID protocols for funerals. This in the wake of concerns and appeals by persons who have lamented the restrictions and the impact on family and friends of the deceased.

Speaking in parliament, Prime Minister Andrew Holness highlighted the concerns of relatives and friends of a church founder whose final burial rites were curtailed by the COVID restrictions.

Mr. Holness noted the significant emotional, psychological and spiritual impact of the restrictions on relatives and friends. He said the government has taken note of the matter and a review is being considered.

He said discussions are being held with the churches.