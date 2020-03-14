Government warns of strict enforcement of law in relation to Coronavirus outbreak

The government has warned that laws and regulations activated in relation to the Corona virus outbreak will be strictly enforced.

Among these regulatory requirements is the obligation to report any suspected case of Covid-19.

The activation comes, in the wake of the declaration of Jamaica as a Disaster Area.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the legislation gives the government and its agents certain powers to act.

He warned citizens against withholding information from health officials.

Meantime, Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte warned tourism stakeholders that they too must notify health officials.

She added that persons spreading false information can be prosecuted for creating public mischief.

The Attorney General said the laws allow the security forces and health officials to enter premises without a warrant in the interest of public health.

