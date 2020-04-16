Govt extends deadlines for transport licences

Motorists can breathe a sigh of relief as the extension of several transport related deadlines, have taken effect.

The extensions were granted, due to the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on the economy.

Speaking in parliament today, Transport Minister Robert Montague, said among the extended deadlines are for the submission of PPV road licence and commercial carriers applications.

These have been extended to May 29, once applications are made online.

Additionally, new road licence applicants will be allowed up to six months by October 14, to submit police records.

Police records for renewal of badges have also been waived this year.

Mr. Montague notes however, that these changes will only be applicable to persons who apply on the Transport Authority’s online application portal.

Similarly, new and renewal route taxi licence applications will not attract any late fees up to the May 29.

These applications must however be done through any of the approved route taxi associations.

Persons who visit the Transport Authority’s office without an appointment for PPV or commercial licence renewal, will incur a late fee of $10,000.

Meantime, Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Western, Dr. Wykeham McNiell while acknowledging the minister’s efforts to ease the burden on citizens, is suggesting that the deadlines be extended until after the covid-19 crisis ends.