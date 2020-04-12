Gov’t receives first shipment of critical supplies to fight COVID-19

The government has received its first shipment of critical supplies needed to aid in the fight against COVID-19.

Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton notes that the supplies were sourced from Ireland, the United States, and China at a cost of approximately $1 billion.

Speaking after a tour of the National Health Fund facility where the equipment and personal protective gear are being stored, Dr. Tufton noted that the supplies received include: N95 masks, ICU beds, ventilators, stretchers, and infrared thermometers.

He said the government is in a much better position today than it was a month ago having sourced the items.

Jamaica has recorded 69 positive cases of COVID-19 to date. Thirteen of these patients have recovered from the disease.