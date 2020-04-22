Gov’t says measures taken to ensure that deportees do not add to COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of National Security has sought to assure that all precautionary measures are being taken to ensure that Jamaicans deported from the United States, do not add to the country’s number of imported coronavirus cases.

The deportees arrived via the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston yesterday and were whisked away by the police and health official to an undisclosed facility.

There are 45 men and one woman.

Minister without portfolio in the National Security Ministry Matthew Samuda said they will be moved to another facility in St. Catherine, on Thursday.

He said relatives will be able to communicate with them while they are in quarantine.